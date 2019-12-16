Coffs is still the perfect place to raise a family

Coffs Harbour has been identified as one of NSW's key growth areas over the two decades.

Coffs Harbour has been identified as one of NSW's key growth areas over the two decades. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour's population is on the rise, with new data from the NSW Government showing almost 13,800 more people will call the area home by 2041.

The 2019 NSW Population Projections show Coffs Harbour is expected to grow from a population of 74,650 in 2016 to 88,450 people in 2041, averaging 0.7 per cent growth each year.

More broadly, the North Coast Region is expected to grow from 515,000 people to 570,000 people in 2041.

"The figures show the coastal towns in this breathtaking part of the world are a magnet for people young and old, with retirees and local young people staying in greater numbers than ever before," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"Coffs Harbour is a particularly popular place to raise a family on the North Coast, with almost 900 more couples with kids expected to be living locally by 2041.

"However, the biggest demographic change within the Coffs Harbour region is expected in the retiree market, with over 10,300 more people aged over 65 projected to see out their twilight years here - this includes people moving here from elsewhere and some of our current workers reaching retirement.

"The NSW Government has already anticipated this growth, with its vision-led planning providing the guidance to ensure adequate infrastructure, housing and services for people looking to live, work and play in this enviable part of the world."

Significant investment under way in the region includes upgrades at the Coffs Harbour airport, major upgrades to the Pacific Highway, and expansion of the Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said population projection data is integral to ensuring the NSW Government delivers well-connected communities supported by the right infrastructure, housing and high-quality public spaces.

"NSW is leading the way in strategic planning in Australia with comprehensive plans in place for every corner of the State," Mr Stokes said.

"These population projections will help shape planning decisions now and into the future in Coffs Harbour in line with the North Coast Regional Plan 2036 - our 20-year vision for the region."

The NSW Government has responded to population growth with the highest ever capital works program estimated at $97.3 billion over the next four years. This record investment includes $10.2 billion for hospitals and health facilities, $7.3 billion for schools and skills infrastructure, $4 billion for justice and emergency services infrastructure, and $57.5 billion for public transport and roads infrastructure across NSW.

For more information on the 2019 NSW Population Projections, click here.