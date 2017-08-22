Coffs own Aladdin's cave to open for auction

Archie and Julie Mann open their warehouse of antiques for an auction.

ARE you after something unique such as a rare vintage car or century-old dentistry equipment?

Well a warehouse on June St, which would be better described as Aladdin's cave, holds such treasures that could be yours when long-time antique collectors Archie and Julie Mann open it for auction.

The former owners of Olde Memories & Treasures have decided to retire allowing their son, David, to continue the business.

Archie said David actually started their interest in collecting.

"He started collecting bottles. Slowly it involved,” Archie said.

Julie said the idea to sell antiques and collectibles arose when David's collection - which has since moved on to pianos and other goods - started taking over.

"He had six pianos. Then I said I wanted my house back,” Julie said.

After selling wares at markets, the Mann family opened a shop at the old ply mill at 29 Orlando St before moving to where the current store is located at 11 Orlando St.

Over the decades of running the shop, Archie and Julie have sourced eclectic items from around the world including a 1930 Wolseley, which David said was one of only two in Australia.

He said a dentist chair from the First World War, which may have been used in service in Gallipoli, and a 1920 chiropractor table were other showcase pieces.

Other items to go under the hammer include gramophones, jewellery, furniture and old toy cars and trains.

Aylward Auction auctioneer Glenn Aylward said the collection was very unique and included "irreplaceable” pieces, including cabinetry pieces dating back hundreds of years.

The auction will be held onsite on Friday at 10am. An inspection will be held on Thursday between 10am-2pm.

For more, phone Aylward Auction 0418 665 100.