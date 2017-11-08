Coffs, our car parks are not measuring up.

Park Avenue: more room on the other side of the street

Park Avenue: more room on the other side of the street Trevor Veale

YOU'VE parked the car and gone to do some shopping, maybe have coffee with friends or attend to some personal business. All is well until your return. This is when you realise not all car parking spaces on the Coffs Coast are created equal.

During the time you've been gone, a vehicle has parked on either side of your car, both just grazing the white line. If we all drove Morris Minors this wouldn't be a problem but, with cars getting wider and parking spaces seemingly getting smaller, suddenly you find yourself in a tight fix. Sound familiar?

Sometimes trying to open the car door, squeezing into the driver's seat and not damaging your car or the neighbouring car in the process can be quite an achievement. And for an extra degree of difficulty try doing it with young children or a baby capsule.

It would be easy to blame our passion and preference for large 4WDs and family vans as the problem but, to quote George Costanza from Seinfeld, "there's been shrinkage”.

Local car park spaces range from a luxurious 330cm (from inside the white lines) to a squishy 234cm. Allowing for a smidge of difference in the thickness of painted white lines and 2cm discrepancy in measuring technique, it stills shows a sizable difference.

Harbour Drive Trevor Veale

A Toyota Prada is 188.5cm wide so if it is parked into a 234cm wide spot that leaves just under 23cm clearance either side.

Leonie from Coffs Harbour drives a Toyota Prada and is careful about where she parks when in the town centre.

"I look for the end spaces in parking rows as it gives you more room to open the car door,” she said.

"Car spaces aren't big enough so when I find a good spot I'll stay in it and do more walking rather than move the car. I did get a parking fine though for staying in one spot too long.”

Leonie added car spaces that are small make it more difficult to back out.

The new upper car park at the Jetty Foreshores is already seeing some creative parking from drivers of larger vehicles. At just 241cm in between the white lines, some drivers of vans have decided it's easier to park in the middle of two spaces to ensure they will have enough room to open the vehicle doors.

The trophy for most spacious spots at 330cm goes to the car parks in Park Ave out the front Woolworths, but cross the road and park on the southern side of Park Ave and you'll only get 248cm. The smallest measured was out the front of the chemist at Bailey Centre at just 234cm.

Between the white lines:

Moonee St - 249cm

Harbour Dr (opp Westpac Bank) - 243cm

Harbour Dr (in front of Coles) - 251cm

Jetty foreshores - 241cm

Brelsford Park Harbour Dr - 253cm

Coffs Memorial Pool - 256cm

Fitzroy Oval car park - 253cm

Bailey Centre - 234cm

Woolworths Woolgoolga - 260cm

Woolworths Park Ave - 330cm