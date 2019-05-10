Coffs one of the country's most expensive cities

Seven of the ten most expensive locations in Australia are regional areas, according to the statistics.

TWO Coffs Coast suburbs have been named in a list of the top 40 most expensive cities in Australia for house prices.

According to a new report from market analyists Propertyology, Coffs Harbour experienced a sizeable 22.3 per cent growth in median house prices over the last three years.

The median house price currently stands at $537,000, making it the 23rd most 'expensive' city in Australia.

Bellingen also experienced a decent 22.4 per cent rise despite having the smallest population out of all the cities listed.

Bellingen came in at number 25 on the list, with a median house price of $525,000.

The Coffs Coast has home prices dearer than the likes of capital cities Perth and Hobart.

The report revealed overall, Sydney has lost its mantle as having Australia's most expensive homes. Instead, Byron Bay has come out in the top spot with a median house price at a massive $987,500.

One of the factors Propertyology Head of Research Simon Pressley attributes this shift to is an increasing number of retirees relocating away from capital cities.

He said many of the regional cities listed have a median household age well above the national average.

TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE LOCATIONS FOR MEDIAN HOUSE PRICES:

1. Byron Bay - $987,500

2. Sydney - $950,000

3. Kiama - $910,000

4. Surf Coast - $835,000

5. Wingecarribee - $814,500

6. Melbourne - $772,500

7. Wollongong - $755,000

8. Noosa - $735,000

9. Ballina - $680,000

10. Canberra - $657,250