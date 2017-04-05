Coffs one of NRMA's top breakdown centres

NRMA Roadside Assistance has been keeping people moving for almost 100 years.

NRMA Roadside Assistance data has revealed Coffs Harbour had the sixth most breakdown assists in New South Wales over the past 12 months.

Port Macquarie, Blacktown and Sydney's CBD were the top three breakdown locations.

With 3,364 callouts in the Coffs Harbour area, it equates to an average of more than nine roadside assists per day in the local area.

The most common reasons for breakdown were batteries, wheels and tyres, electrical, lockouts, and fuel injection / engine management.

NRMA Executive General Manager Motoring, Samantha Taranto, said the top locations not only reflected population density but popular holiday driving locations as well.

"It's no surprise popular holiday destinations like Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour make the list, which is also why we always encourage Members to get their cars checked over by our mechanics at our Car Servicing Centres before heading off on a road trip," Ms Taranto said.

Ms Taranto said while most breakdowns were caused by flat batteries, human error was always reason enough for motorists to make sure their NRMA roadside Membership was up to date.

"Our patrols do more than just help with mechanical break downs, they're there when you accidentally lock your keys in the car, a tyre blows or you forget to turn your lights off overnight and kill your battery," Ms Taranto said.

"No one ever expects to call us, which is why we are so valuable when you do."