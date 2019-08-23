Menu
The Coffs Hotel's Marty and Sam Phillips with Keerlie Witt prepare for the Saturday night opening of the Winkxx Night Spot.
News

Coffs now has a new nightspot

Matt Deans
23rd Aug 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour has a new place to party.

Winkxx Night Spot will open on Saturday night adjoining the Coffs Hotel.

Fitted with a DJ booth, the new sound proofed entertainment room will open from 8pm on weekends ahead of the hotel's music curfew in the beer garden at 10pm.

"It's important people in Coffs Harbour have a venue to kick on to, that's safe and controlled, and in Coffs there really has been a lack of options," publican Marty Philips said.

Winkxx Night Spot promoter Sam Phillips said a lot of work has gone into transforming the old TAB site, adjoining the hotel's beer garden, into the new night spot.

Sam Phillips of the Coffs Hotel prepares for the opening of the Winkxx Night Spot on Saturday night.
"Given it was the old TAB, we wanted to keep in with the racing theme so we named it Winkxx Night Spot," Sam said.

"We have a big opening night planned with five bands in the beer garden and the opening of Winkxx with DJ Reece Low and Tori Lavett

"We will also be opening weekends, as well as during the week for musical bingo, open mic nights, Sunday sessions and for private functions."

To book the entertainment room email samphillipscoffs@gmail.com

Door opens to the night spot on Saturday night from 8pm.

