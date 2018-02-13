Get your first look inside Coffs' newest icon

Step inside Seashells: Park Beach's Seashells apartment complex is nearing completion. We got a look inside the new display apartment.

POTENTIAL buyers in the new Seashells apartments currently under construction at Park Beach can now get a taste of what their new homes will look like.

A display apartment has opened as the building itself nears completion.

"The lift is going in soon and the crane and scaffold is due to come down at the end of the month and we're expecting the building to be complete by the end of May," general manager of Seashells developer the Bachrach Naumburger Group Steve Gooley said.

Seashells features 17 different floorplans and and a range of different colour palettes designed by Nicolle Foster from Natural Habitat, all of which are neutral with various tones reflected in the scheme names.

According to Nicolle, White Pippi is casual, light and airy, Oyster Shell picks up elegant greige tones of driftwood and Black Pearl is a richer, more sophisticated palette.

The display apartment offers a fresh look with white and natural tones with a spectacular kitchen featuring stone benchtops and Miele appliances, including gas cooktop.

Seashells Apartments at Park Beach. Trevor Veale

The bathrooms are equally stylish with modern tones and high-end fixtures.

"We've really over-speced the apartments with the quality of finishes we've put in, and everyone has commented how impressed they are," Mr Gooley said.

Buyers have been so impressed by the project that only five units of the 44 available remain for sale.

Mr Gooley said most of the last remaining apartments are the penthouses, with a number of buyers showing a keen interest.

The complex features 44 apartments, including one, two and three bedroom apartments, four penthouses and two double-storey "skyhomes".

There is also a purpose-built lifestyle floor which includes a pool, steam room and barbecue area, situated well away from the street-scape.

And while residents can prepare to begin moving into Seashells in May, Mr Gooley said we can expect more developments lead by the Bachrach Naumburger Group in the near future.

One of the projects is the new retirement village nearby in Park beach which will begin in the coming months, but more are planned.

"We've got some things on the agenda at the moment - some things top secret which we'll be able to tell the market reasonably soon."

Mr Gooley said the company will continue to be a strong presence on the development scene.

"Coffs Harbour has been very kind in our company; we have a lot of faith in the North Coast and also in Coffs."

The display apartment is open by appointment through Nolan Partners.