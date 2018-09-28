Menu
A new Deputy Mayor has been appointed for Coffs Harbour.
Coffs' new Deputy Mayor announced

Jasmine Minhas
28th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
COUNCILLOR Tegan Swan has been appointed as Coffs Harbour's new Deputy Mayor.

Cr Swan, who was nominated alongside Cr George Cecato, was voted in via secret ballot by her fellow councillors at Thursday night's meeting.

Cr Rhoades called for an open ballot but this was defeated.

It was a close call with Cr Swan receiving 4 votes and Cr Cecato receiving 3.

Cr Cecato had held the position of Deputy Mayor for the last two years.

Mayor Denise Knight welcomed Cr Swan to the position before moving a motion the ballot slips be destroyed, which was passed unanimously.

"I'd like to congratulate Cr Swan for the next twelve months and say thank you to Cr Cecato. I've always said that whoever becomes Deputy Mayor has big, big shoes to fill," Mayor Cr Knight said.

"Cr Cecato has been amazing over the last two years, he has been reliable, loyal and has worn the title of Deputy Mayor with pride and respect and I'm sure that will pass on to Cr Swan."

Cr Cecato gave Cr Swan his best wishes.

"It was a great honour to represent you (Mayor Cr Knight), the council, the staff and of course the city," he said.

Cr Swan, a passionate Woolgoolga resident, was awarded a Ministers' Award for Women in Local Government earlier this year.

Tegan Swan.16th September 2016.
