Reader calls for Coffs Coast to consider a top class athletics track to foster the talents of our junior athletes.

Coffs needs a track for young athletes

IT IS pleasing to see that Coffs Harbour is investing in state-of-the-art sporting facilities.

Just about every Olympic sport is now well catered for in Coffs Harbour, giving aspiring athletes every opportunity to achieve their dreams of representing their country on the biggest stage.

Unfortunately one of the most prominent Olympic sports - track and field athletics - does not have a dedicated venue in Coffs Harbour or surrounding region.

Council advises they will consider a dedicated track and field venue after 2030.

For any child under two-years-of-age (or not born yet) this may seem like good news, however for every child living in the region now, your future in athletics will be very challenging.

There are no track or field facilities during the busy school athletics season to train on.

Running should be encouraged in our region.

It is cheap and open to every child to participate in - you only need shoes.

Proper facilities should be made available to encourage every child from every background in our region to get fit and become the best they can be.

There is an opportunity now to build on the recent announcement regarding our sporting precinct and fill the glaring gap in athletics facilities.

Please council, reconsider your 2030 target and realise the investment now will benefit our kids as well as the region in terms of visitors for the many events it will attract.

Nicola Johnstone

An updated map of the Coffs Harbour Bypass RMS

Cut a bypass corridor for the future RMS

THE proposed Coffs Harbour bypass concept design shows existing urban development only. It does not mention how the proposed project relates to the future development of Coffs Harbour.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics forecasts the doubling of Australia's population by 2075, so it is probable that the population of Coffs Harbour will double also.

On this basis, it can be easily seen that, by 2075, the proposed bypass will be in the middle of urban development, in a similar way to the existing Pacific Highway, which goes through the middle of town.

Future urban development will, necessarily, have to be built to the west of the proposed bypass. In addition, the proposed concept does not present a future traffic study, so the number of lanes which will be required has not been justified. Clearly, this section of the proposed new highway will be used by both interstate and local traffic.

In my opinion, two lanes in one direction, as it is proposed, will not be sufficient and proposed bridges and tunnels are certain to cause constraints or "bottle necks" to future traffic.

It is obvious that bridges and tunnels should be designed for additional lanes, which will be required in the future.

It is also clear that the presented concept does not follow any appropriately considered vision for the future.

Tad Soroczynski

Farming on the Coffs Coast need not impact on the Solitary Islands Marine Park. Trevor Veale

Balance between farming and fisheries

IN RESPONSE to (ABGA president) Peter McPherson's article on October 6, if he is so concerned about Cr Sally Townley's attack on the blueberry farmers use of chemicals and the run-off into our waterways, then maybe he should work with council to find out and help with residents' concerns.

Does he realise these farms are being established next to schools, houses and shops and are destroying lots of peoples lives.

Where is his concern for them as they're being covered in chemicals from spray drifts and their roofs where most of them are on tank water.

Has he also turned a blind eye to the farms being established now at Emerald Beach that are in the catchment area of Moonee Creek (opposite Coffs Gun Club).

These properties in flood time are two meters plus totally under water.

The chemicals and fertilisers and top soil won't do much for Moonee Creek or the Solitary Island Marine Park.

Wayne Dykes

The concept design for the bypass has been released. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight and Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey. Rachel Vercoe

Politics have led the bypass discussion

AT LAST weeks' Coffs Harbour bypass meeting at the PCYC, chairperson Rod McKelvey urged people in attendance to "keep personalities and politics out of it".

This is a very difficult thing to do.

Both state and federal members have been "representing" the people of this region for a considerable time and undoubtedly will look back over their careers in retirement at their achievements.

Unfortunately the Coffs Harbour Bypass will not be one of them.

The excessive delay in funding and the ongoing debate on design and location have been outrageous.

To have had both government representatives in our area and to see their lack of influence and impact on this issue is disappointing to say the least.

Perhaps in 2019 when both state and federal elections are held, this ineffective representation might improve.

Bob Kennedy