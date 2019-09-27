Coffs named most popular NSW school holiday destination

Coffs has cracked the top 10 Australia-wide for the most popular destinations these school holidays.

Coffs has cracked the top 10 Australia-wide for the most popular destinations these school holidays.

PEOPLE are flocking to the Coffs Coast in droves these school holidays, according to the latest holiday booking figures.

Coffs Harbour has cracked the top 10 of the most popular destinations across Australia for the September school holidays, excluding major cities.

According to holiday booking website Wotif, the demand for accommodation in Coffs Harbour has seen the coastal town take the eighth rank just behind Hervey Bay and ahead of Newcastle.

Coffs came out on top as the number one most popular destination in NSW excluding Sydney.

Travel expert Chris Milligan said overall the north coast of NSW was the place to be for Sydney siders these school holidays.

“According to our research, Australians on average are willing to travel up to 8.25 hours by road to reach a local holiday destination, so it’s no surprise that NSW’s north coast is a popular choice,” Mr Milligan said.

“Coffs Harbour, Newcastle and Port Macquarie, all under an 8-hour drive from Sydney, provide an ideal beach side setting, making them perfect spots for a relaxed, weekend getaway.”

The top NSW September school holiday destinations excluding capital cities, according to Wotif:

1. Coffs Harbour

2. Newcastle

3. Port Macquarie

4. Byron Bay

5. Dubbo

6. Wagga Wagga

7. Pokolbin

8. The Entrance

9. Wollongong

10. Parramatta

The top Australian September school holiday destinations excluding capital cities, according to Wotif:

1. Surfers Paradise

2. Maroochydore

3. Cairns

4. Broadbeach

5. Townsville

6. Noosa

7. Hervey Bay

8. Coffs Harbour

9. Newcastle

10. Caloundra