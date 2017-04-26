Coffs MP slams ABC presenter over Anzac Day furore

COFFS Harbour-based Nationals Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has joined the political chorus admonishing ABC presenter and Islamic activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied over her controversial Anzac Day Facebook post.

Mr Hartsuyker labelled Ms Adbel-Magied's post: "Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)" as disgraceful.

Ms Abdel-Magied went on to delete the post after it caused outrage with her followers, posting a second facebook page message of simply 'Lest We Forget.'

Incensed by the comments as being 'disgraceful' and detracting from the importance of Anzac Day many members of the Turnbull Government have today condemned the comments, while hoards of social media commentators have called on the ABC to act over the comments.

"Anzac Day is about commemorating the service and sacrifice of generations of Australian servicemen and women," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"It is Australia's most solemn day of remembrance. More than 100,000 Australians have given their lives defending our way of life. Many more have suffered physical and mental scars as a result of their service on our behalf.

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker says no Australian should play down or politicize the importance of Anzac Day. Trevor Veale

"Anzac Day is not about grandstanding. It is not about politics. It is not about personal opinions or religious arguments. On Anzac Day we stand side by side united as Australians: Left and right, white and black, male and female, young and old, Christian, Buddhist, Muslim or atheist.

In a statement, the ABC said Abdel-Magied, who hosts the ABC's Australia Wide program, 'acknowledged that the timing and nature of the post was disrespectful'.

"Yassmin Abdel-Magied published on ANZAC Day a post on her Facebook page that she subsequently retracted, apologised for and deleted. Ms Abdel-Magied acknowledged that the timing and nature of the post was disrespectful. Her decision to delete it and apologise was appropriate," the statement read.

Mr Hartsuyker said the response and the follow-up apology did not go far enough.

"Ms Abdel-Magried displayed terrible judgment with her post on social media. She made the issue worse with her response, saying 'it was brought to my attention that my last post was disrespectful'."

"If she needs to be told that her comments were unacceptable, she clearly has no understanding of Australian values and the ABC should reconsider her position on the taxpayer-funded network. Quite frankly, I think a lot of Australians are completely disgusted that their hard-earned tax dollars are used to pay her income, particularly as this is not her first outlandish statement.

"It's worth remembering that Ms Abdel-Magried only enjoys the freedoms to air her ridiculous opinions because of the sacrifices of Australia's Diggers - the very people she sought to relegate to the background with her ill-advised comments."