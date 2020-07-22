Coffs MP encourages veterans to share their story

Coffs Coast MP Gurmesh Singh, has encouraged veterans to share their story as part of commemorations for VP Day. Photo: Paul Toole

Coffs Coast veterans and family members have been encouraged to share their stories of service as part of a month-long campaign launched by the NSW Government.

The call to fellow servicemen and women has been extended in the lead up to Second World War commemorations.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said One Month to Remember VP Day will ensure the COVID-19 pandemic does not take away from the significance of this year’s 75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific.

“Everyone is encouraged to share their stories, pictures and videos on social media for this special 75th anniversary tribute using the hashtag #VeteranStory75years,” Mr Singh said.

“These stories are precious and special and they should never be forgotten.”

The NSW Government is compiling a digital stories catalogue from WWII veterans and widows which is available as an online educational resource for schools and universities.

Acting Minister for Veterans Geoff Lee said Second World War veterans are still living with us today and this campaign is about ensuring we capture their stories to tell future generations.

“We are living through a once in a lifetime pandemic right now and our nation also lived through a horrible conflict no generation should ever experience again,” Mr Lee said.

“We must not let COVID-19 get in the way of honouring our veterans’ service to our nation and by encouraging people to share their stories digitally, we will create a lasting legacy.

“Revealing their war experiences is a special privilege we are so grateful for and our online collection of stories will eternalise their memories for future generations so we don’t forget their sacrifice.”

VP Day, on August 15, commemorates the end of WWII in which over 27,000 Australians were killed and a further 23,000 were wounded.

The digital catalogue will be available and continually updated over the coming months at: warmemorialsregister.nsw.gov.au/nsw-stories/theme/75th-anniversary-stories.