Menu
Login
News

Coffs MKR sisters draw in more than a million viewers

20th Feb 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 4:30 PM

WERE you one of 1.12 million viewers watching Coffs Harbour's sisters climb to the top of the My Kitchen Rules leader board?

The Coffs pair helped Seven claim top spot in last night's TV viewings.

According to MediaWeek, Monday's episode of MKR was the second most popular show on free to air TV behind Married at First Sight which drew in 1.29 million fans.

Last night Georgie and Alicia impressed with their "boundary-pushing Asian fusion" cuisine at their Coffs Harbour based instant restaurant.

The sisters shot to the top of the leader board claiming 113 points and scored 54 of a possible 60 from judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel.

MKR was shown in Coffs on PRIME7. The show attracted 306,000 viewers on its channel in Northern NSW, Southern NSW and Victoria according to PRIME7.

Related Items

coffs harbour free to air tv georgie and alicia my kitchen rules prime7
Coffs Coast Advocate
Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

News Forget fridge magnets, it's doughnuts our family and friends want us to bring back after a trip to Sydney, Melbourne or Brissie.

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

News Credit repair business penalised for false claims

From market garden to market leader

From market garden to market leader

Property New property development comes with a dose of history

High school locked down after student's behaviour escalates

High school locked down after student's behaviour escalates

News Local high school gets locked down after behavioural incident

Local Partners