Coffs MKR sisters draw in more than a million viewers

WERE you one of 1.12 million viewers watching Coffs Harbour's sisters climb to the top of the My Kitchen Rules leader board?

The Coffs pair helped Seven claim top spot in last night's TV viewings.

According to MediaWeek, Monday's episode of MKR was the second most popular show on free to air TV behind Married at First Sight which drew in 1.29 million fans.

Last night Georgie and Alicia impressed with their "boundary-pushing Asian fusion" cuisine at their Coffs Harbour based instant restaurant.

The sisters shot to the top of the leader board claiming 113 points and scored 54 of a possible 60 from judges Pete Evans and Manu Feildel.

MKR was shown in Coffs on PRIME7. The show attracted 306,000 viewers on its channel in Northern NSW, Southern NSW and Victoria according to PRIME7.