Coffs misses out on international cricket this summer

Coffs Harbour cricket fans have been spoiled by the amount of elite level matches played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium over recent summers but there won't be any in the 2018/19 season. Brad Greenshields

THE release of the international fixture for Australia's summer of cricket has revealed that the popular women's cricket team won't be returning to Coffs Harbour in 2018/19.

As the section leader of Stadium and Major Events at Coffs Harbour City Council, Daniel Heather said it's a result locals should've expected.

"We're not pursuing any international fixtures at the moment just due to the fact that the grandstands are currently under construction," Mr Heather said.

Over the past two summers the C.ex Coffs International Stadium has hosted four women's one day internationals.

The first two were against South Africa in 2016/17 while last year saw two Ashes matches played against England at the end of October.

This summer the Southern Stars will be playing three Twenty20 matches and three ODI's against New Zealand.

Mr Heather said local cricket fans shouldn't rule out seeing international cricket return to Coffs Harbour in the future but said the current construction work took the Stadium out of the running for this summer.

"Hosting an international match while the work was being completed wouldn't reflect well on us and it wouldn't reflect well on Cricket Australia either," he said.

"The venue is still open for our regular events while construction is underway.

"Council is working together with Cricket Australia for more exciting events to come to Coffs Harbour for when we're fully back online."

The two new grandstands at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The refurbishment on the existing grandstand will be done during the first half of 2019.