Coffs misses out on Asia-Pacific rally round

The spectacular Jetty backdrop will only be seeing one major rally next year not two as local motor sport fans had hoped.
Brad Greenshields
by

THE announcement of next year's Australian rally calendar has dashed hopes Coffs Harbour would be the host of two major rally events in 2018.

Rumours abound last month that the National Capital Rally in Canberra wouldn't be hosting a round of the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship next year and that the famed Coffs Coast forest roads would be the home for the event at the start of June.

Although the calendar for the Australian Rally Championship (ARC) will expand to six rounds in 2018, the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport's (CAMS) has confirmed tha tthe APRC round will still be held in the nation's capital.

2018 CAMS Australian Rally Championship

Round 1: 3-4 March - Eureka Rally, Ballarat, VIC

Round 2: 27-29 April - Forest Rally, Busselton, WA

Round 3: 1-3 June - Netier National Capital Rally (APRC), Canberra, ACT

Round 4: 27-29 July - Rally Tasmania, TAS*

Round 5: 21-23 September - Adelaide Hills Rally, Adelaide Hills, SA

Round 6: 15-18 November - Rally Australia, Coffs Coast, NSW

