Coffs Million Paws Walk

TAKE your pup for a walk, make friends and raise money to help other dogs all at once at the Million Paws Walk this weekend.

Apart from wares, music, food and drink stalls to enjoy, there will be dog shows and a 4km walk.

The walk will start at 10am from the Park Beach Reserve at the temporary home of the Harbourside Markets and continue along the beach side to the jetty and return along the dog friendly, leash free Park Beach South.

Held on Sunday, May 21 at the Jetty Foreshores, all proceeds will help assist the RSPCA to operate its animal shelters, support its Inspectorate and provide community education on animal welfare issues.

The Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter is the only one in the state providing rescue, rehabilitation and training, the also train assistance dogs and manage those with learning difficulties.

For more information or to register, visit millionpawswalk.com.au

Starts at 9am to 1pm.

Walk starts at 10am.

Help raise funds for animals in need.

All proceeds will help assist the RSPCA to operate its animal shelters, support its Inspectorate and provide community education on animal welfare issues.

4km walk from the Park Beach Reserve at the temporary home of the Harbourside Markets along the beaside to the jetty and return along the dog friendly, leash free Park Beach South.

Fund raising target is $10,000.

Coffs RSPCA shelter is the only one in the state that provides rescue, rehabilitation and training.

Greyhounds in particular are sent here from across NSW.

They train assistance dogs and manage those with learning difficulties.

There will be displays of dog obedience, agility trials and a chance to show your dog in the novelty dog show and the RSPCA rescue dog parade.

A sausage sizzle will be provided by the C.ex Community Crew.