Coffs medical centre a feature of investors' auction

A Coffs Harbour medical centre is set to go to auction in Sydney this month.

A FULLY-LEASED Coffs Harbour medical investment with a secure tenant has just been put on the market.

The 32 Walter Morris Close property has been listed by Burgess Rawson ahead of the firm's flagship portfolio auction in May.

"(It) presents a blended investment opportunity with premium ASX listed Laverty Pathology as the anchor tenant on the ground floor," the agency said in a statement.

"The property also has the additional bonus of two first floor residential units, which are currently occupied by an acupuncture business.

Offering a substantial 1,243 square metre landholding including on-site parking, the centrally located property is adjacent to Park Beach Plaza and is currently returning a net income of $122,514 pa + GST.

Burgess Rawson selling agent Sam Horwitz said the property was a fantastic and secure regional asset that has strong future potential.

The Medical Centre at 32 Walter Morris Close will go to auction in Sydney on Tuesday, May 14. Supplied

"Laverty Pathology has been occupying the site for the past 10 years and has a lease in place until 2023 with options to 2028," Mr Horwitz said.

"Coffs Harbour is a medical hotspot for the Mid North Coast Region which services a population in excess of 75,000 people.

"In addition to the property's current purpose, it also has B2 Local Centre Zoning, meaning it has the flexibility and multitude of future uses subject to Council approval."

Medical assets are fast becoming a favoured investment class for investors who are looking to spread their portfolio beyond traditional fuel, fast food and childcare, Mr Horwitz said.

"The ageing population of Australia is increasing and with this comes the need for greater medical and healthcare services. We've certainly seen demand for these types of investments increase in recent years," he said.

"In areas such as Coffs Harbour, which are medical hubs for thriving regions, we've seen investors pay a closer eye to what is hitting the market.

"We know medical providers typically stay in the same location for long periods of time, establishing strong client bases and offering essential services in the community as they are usually happy to secure their tenancy with long-term leases."

The Walter Morris Close property will be going to auction from Tuesday, May 14 at Sydney's Doltone House in Hyde Park at 11am.

For further information about this property, Sam Horwitz can be contacted on 0439 628 022 or via email at shorwitz@burgessrawson.com.au