Coffs Mayor saw in Anzac Day dawn in Woolgoolga

I HAVE just seen Russell Crowe's video clip giving appreciation to the organisers of the Anzac Day dawn service.

In the clip he mentions that there were no "dignitaries" at the service and that they must have been still in bed.

Having got up at 4am with my wife, the Mayor Denise Knight, to go to the Woolgoolga Dawn Service, and then to go at 9.30am to the Coffs Harbour Service and finally see her march and attend the Sawtell Service at 11am, I have to say "congratulations" on doing a great job.

Andrew Fraser was at all three services, Luke Hartsuyker was at Coffs Harbour and Sawtell, after going to the Dawn Service at Port Macquarie.

They can all only be at one place at one time.

I must agree with Russell Crowe, that the services I went to were very solemn and respectful events.

Christopher Knight

EDITOR'S NOTE:

The Advocate saw Russell's on-camera comments around 8am on Anzac Day - made 'in jest' after official apologies were read out during the Dawn Service stating that local dignitaries would not be attending Coffs Harbour services until the 9am march.

Straight away our team contacted Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight, State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker to establish their whereabouts.

Within a matter of minutes we were able to report that Cr Knight and Mr Fraser had attended the Woolgoolga Dawn Service while Mr Hartsuyker braved the rain during the Dawn Service in Port Macquarie.

HoId for this news though, what could be a huge drawcard for the local Dawn Service next year, RSL Sub-Branch President Jason Prewett has extended the offer for Russell Crowe to read the official Ode at the Dawn Service in 2019.

Now that promises to be an Anzac Day Dawn Service for the ages Coffs Harbour ...

Thank you Russell for reaffirming the importance of local Anzac Day Dawn Services.

Mosquito Portogas-D-Ace

Community mosquito campaign

THANKS for publishing another article on mosquitoes.

Some time ago I saw in another paper how to avoid breeding mosquitoes around your home, and I think the authorities were even going around homes to make sure they were not breeding them as these serious mosquito-borne diseases taking spread.

Some things they suggested were making sure containers of water were not left around, dog bowls of water can be changed frequently for instance, stacking goods in one's yard so water does not collect and breed mosquitoes etc.

Susan Todhunter

Urunga

IT PAID OFF: Jobseeker and father-of-five David Lennard scored seven job offers after standing outside the Bailey Centre today calling for work. Rachel Vercoe

Nothing casual about lack of jobs

YOUR editorial about what workers want i.e. casual work sells a side of the story and completely disregards another.

A young couple saving for a home will not even get a looking at for a home loan once the word casual appears on an application.

Sure some older people whom don't have to pay the mortgage or rent can survive on casual employment, but everyone else can't.

I've never held an full-time job since moving to the Coffs Coast and I'm ready to take my skills and knowledge elsewhere because employment in Coffs is based on who you know not what you know even then it won't be full-time.

The biggest employer is employment agencies, why?

Andrew Jones

Scenes from the 2018 Coffs Harbour Dawn Service. Frank Redward

Paying respects and roundabouts

I WOULD like to agree with Mr Crowe regarding dignitaries non attendance to Anzac Day at Coffs Harbour.

Yes it's good to see them in other areas but Coffs is where their councils/offices are and at least one of these personages should have attended there. They could even have drawn straws.

I couldn't understand the Port Macquarie one at all.

There was a great roll-up of people of all ages 'up the hill' in Dorrigo and the rain held off too.

On another note regarding roundabouts there is one I think needs pruning right back due to lack of visibility is on Waterfall Way above the freeway going towards Bellingen.

It's a matter of time if not when an accident happens there. Some may have already.

Debbie Racz

Labor Shadow Minister Anthony Albanese at the Coffs Hotel with endorsed candidate for Cowper Andrew Woodward. Contributed

Politicians 'sitting on the fence'

I ASKED Anthony Albanese MP at the Labor 'Politics in the Pub' how he felt about the recent decision by the Northern Territory Labour government to allow fracking for coal seam gas in 51% of the Territory.

He said he was against fracking and that has been the position of Labor over a range of constituencies.

Why don't Labor have a national policy on fracking and other fossil fuels that are causing Climate Change?

It would save he and his leader Bill Shorten from 'sitting on the fence' on the disastrous Adani mine too.

Brian Mahony