Coffs may play host to a 2023 Women’s World Cup team

REGIONAL DRAWCARD: The $13-million upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium has only added to Coffs Harbour's reputation, with the stadium listed a potential venue for a training camp ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

COFFS Harbour may play host to an international team as part of their training camp for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

FIFA announced on Friday that Australia and New Zealand had been awarded the right to host the tournament. The joint bid had been up against Colombia, with Australia/New Zealand receiving 22 of 35 votes cast by the FIFA Council.

The C.ex Coffs International Stadium is listed in the winning official bid document as a preparation, training and acclimatisation venue, while Opal Cove Resort is listed as the accompanying base camp hotel.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor Mayor Denise Knight hailed the announcement as a global opportunity for the Coffs Coast.

“It’s a huge opportunity for grassroots players, their clubs, coaches, families and fans and will definitely lead to a growth in the women’s game,” Ms Knight said.

“It’s incredible that the tournament is coming to Australia and I’m thrilled that we’re in the running to host a team camp.

“Once again the quality and reputation of the stadium, its facilities and staff – as well as the glorious Coffs Coast itself – has seen us included in one of the world’s biggest global sporting events.”

The stadium recently underwent a major upgrade.

The upgraded stadium, which officially opened late last year, saw the addition of two new grandstands, a new office building, as well as improvements to the 25-year-old original grandstand and concourse level.

The 32-team tournament will be held in July and August 2023 over the course of three weeks.

Many of the matches will be held in Sydney, Brisbane and Newcastle.

Dan Heather, council’s Section Leader Stadium and Major Events, said the council will continue to work with stakeholders including the FFA, Northern NSW Football and North Coast Football, as well as Federal and State Governments, to secure a team for the Coffs Harbour base.

“The upgraded stadium is a perfect venue for a training camp and we’re confident that teams will be impressed by the facilities on offer, as well as the fantastic attractions of our region.

“Bring on 2023.”