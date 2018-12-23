Menu
'Gel Blaster' firearms which were located in the vehicle.
Coffs man to face Tweed court over multiple firearm charges

23rd Dec 2018 3:07 PM

A 31-YEAR-OLD Coffs Harbour man will face the Tweed Heads Local Court later today after being charged with possess prohibited drug and 14 counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol / firearm.

At 1.45am this morning Northern Borders Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Leisure Dr Tweed Heads for the purpose of a random breath test.

After a number of enquiries police had cause to search the vehicle.

During that search a number of replica 'Gel Blaster' firearms were located in the vehicle.

These firearms all resembled the real weapons and are capable of firing gel projectiles.

The Coffs Harbour man, who was in one of the rear seats in vehicle, admitted ownership of all firearms stating he had purchased them in Queensland for his son for Christmas.

Also located was 0.35g of cannabis which police will allege also belonged to the Coffs Harbour man.

The firearms seized included a Colt M4, Glock 18, Scar sub machine gun, STD water gun electric fire, MP52 sub machine gun, MP7 crystal bullet model and M249 machine gun.

    Local Partners