Coffs man in court for violent shovel attack

A man has been sentenced in court after he attacked his neighbour with a shovel. Photo: Luke Simmonds

A man has been sentenced in court after he attacked his neighbour with a shovel. Photo: Luke Simmonds

A Coffs Harbour man who bashed his neighbour over the head with a shovel and left him bleeding had “reacted inappropriately” due to his autism diagnosis, a court has heard.

Dressed in a dark dress shirt and supported by his father, Jordon Wilson appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court this week on a charge of reckless wounding over the violent incident which took place last year.

The court heard Wilson had been shovelling debris in the street when he was approached by a neighbour, and an argument broke out.

It was heard that the neighbour had told Wilson to “f**k off” before Wilson resorted to physical violence, lifting the shovel and striking the victim on the head.

The victim, who then punched Wilson in the face, suffered lacerations to his scalp and had to receive seven stitches.

Wilson had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of reckless wounding due to his autism and social anxiety disorder diagnoses.

In court on Monday, the defence had attempted to have Wilson diverted to mental health care rather than be dealt with under law, arguing his diagnoses meant he struggled to read social cues.

“It was when the victim was within my client’s personal space that he acted. He felt threatened and in the moment he defended himself,” the defence argued.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers acknowledged Wilson’s diagnoses reduced his moral culpability - but he said the level of violence meant it would be inappropriate not to deal with the matter under the law.

Wilson changed his plea to guilty and was convicted and sentenced to a Community Release Order for 18 months under the conditions that he continues to receive mental health treatment.

“He has a number of issues personal to him which are highly relevant to consider,” the magistrate said.

“He often misreads social cues and can react in circumstances in ways other person not diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder would not react.”

Magistrate Rodgers also made a final order to protect the neighbour for a period of two years.

Originally published as Coffs man in court for violent shovel attack