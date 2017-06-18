20°
Coffs man charged with aggravated sexual assault

18th Jun 2017 11:30 AM

A MAN has been arrested at Coffs Harbour and charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a beach near Byron Bay.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command established Strike Force Kabbera to investigate reports of a sexual assault at Belongil Beach, Tyagarah, on Monday, June 5.

The 31-year-old woman told police she was at the beach (about 5km south of Brunswick Heads Surf Club) about 5pm, when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

After she escaped, she ran to a hotel on Childe St in Byron Bay, where staff assisted her and notified police.

Local police attended the hotel before the woman was taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment.

Following extensive inquiries, police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command arrested a 31-year-old man at a home at Coffs Harbour about 1.30pm on Friday.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with six counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of commit act of indecency and one count of reckless damage.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  aggravated sexual assault byron bay coffs harbour coffs harbour local court nsw police sexual assault strike force kabbera tyagarah

