Coffs looks pretty in pink

FROM fuchsia, to magenta, cerise and even 'man salmon', trackside it was a sea of pink, as Coffs Coast racegoers celebrated the important women in their lives.

Founded as a local take on the success of the Jane McGrath Day at the cricket, the Pink Silks Ladies Raceday this year celebrated its 12th year.

Far more than just a day to don the colour of love at the track, Pink Silks has proven a success thanks to the hard work of the Pink Silks Perpetual Trust.

"We have now raised over $675,00 with a strong focus on assisting local women's health organisations and much needed equipment in the area as well as aiding national cancer organisations," committee member Tanya Johnson.

With a host of fundraising events to follow in 2018, the trust hopes to hit the $750,000 mark.