Coffs looks pretty in pink

Pink Silks Race Day. 14 January 2018
Pink Silks Race Day. 14 January 2018 Trevor Veale

FROM fuchsia, to magenta, cerise and even 'man salmon', trackside it was a sea of pink, as Coffs Coast racegoers celebrated the important women in their lives.

Founded as a local take on the success of the Jane McGrath Day at the cricket, the Pink Silks Ladies Raceday this year celebrated its 12th year.

Far more than just a day to don the colour of love at the track, Pink Silks has proven a success thanks to the hard work of the Pink Silks Perpetual Trust.

"We have now raised over $675,00 with a strong focus on assisting local women's health organisations and much needed equipment in the area as well as aiding national cancer organisations," committee member Tanya Johnson.

With a host of fundraising events to follow in 2018, the trust hopes to hit the $750,000 mark.

Topics:  cancer fundraiser coffs coast coffs harbour pink silks pink silks raceday racing club

Coffs Coast Advocate
