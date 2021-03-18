Coffs’ longboarding legend reveals new name

Harley Ingleby a the launch of the national surf team's new name - the Irukanjis . Photo: Ethan Smith/ Surfing Australia

For the first time ever, when Aussie surfers turn out for the national team they will do so under a united moniker – the Irukandjis.

The name was chosen by representatives from a variety of disciplines, including Coffs Harbour longboarder Harley Ingleby, who said it was great the national sporting team finally had an identity of its own.

The Irukandji jellyfish is an extremely venomous species of jellyfish that inhabit Australian marine waters.



Ingleby hoped the new name would do for the surfing what names like the Socceroos and Wallabies did for their sports and the two-time World Longboard Champion said it was an important step.

“I think it is really great that surfing has an identity of its own,” he said.

“It will be great to see legends of the sport competing under that banner – it will be inspiring.”



All disciplines including juniors, masters, Olympic, longboard, big wave, Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) and will now compete under the Irukandji name and colours at international events such as the Olympics, International Surfing Association (ISA), World Surfing Games, WSL World Juniors and Longboard Championships.

“Our name and identity are powerful forces,” Chairperson for Surfing Australia and seven-time world champion, Layne Beachley.

“As surfing enters the Olympics for the first time and enjoys incredible popularity worldwide, it was time to give our Australian team an identity that we can all rally behind.

“The Irukandji’s sting in the water is ferocious and that is how our Australian surfers approach competition.”

Ingleby was honoured to have been part of the process in choosing the new name and was looking forward to competitive surfing kicking off like it had pre-pandemic.

While there are scant opportunities for national team events, Ingleby was looking forward to the Australian Longboard Surfing Open later in the year.

“Hopefully at the back side of all this there are some bigger and better events,” he said.

“I’d love to get out and have another go.”