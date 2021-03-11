Coffs local takes the lead as Shoreline forges ahead

A new general manager has been appointed for The Shoreline at Park Beach.

Brett Kelly was previously Chief Operating Officer with aged care and retirement living provider NVC Group (formerly known as Nambucca Valley Care) and has lived in Coffs Harbour with his wife for the last 24 years.

“For me the opportunity to pursue this passion in a development like The Shoreline, the quality of which has not been seen in this area before, was simply too good to pass up,” Mr Kelly said.

“We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful location in one of the best climates in the world. I love nothing more than watching the sun come up as I paddle my outrigger canoe out from the harbour which I am lucky enough to do several mornings a week all year round.”



With an eye-watering price tag of $150-million, it’s the biggest private development in Coffs Harbour’s history, and the first two stages of construction are nearing completion.

An artist's impression of The Shoreline development.

The project is headed by Bachrach Naumburger Group, who is also the developer behind Park Beach Plaza and Seashells apartments.

The Shoreline is a luxury senior‘s retirement village and aged care centre, set to accommodate Coffs’ anticipated rise in the older demographic.

The Shoreline, Retirement Village and Aged Care Residence, is located on a level site adjacent to Park Beach Plaza and a stone’s throw from Park Beach and the Jetty precinct.

Brett’s career history spans many years in the finance industry variously with Westpac, BCU and Holiday Coast Credit Union (now Regional Australia Bank).



“I have been happily married to my lovely wife Nydean for 31 years who some would know from her many years working in Kororo Public School office.

“She recently recognised that looking after me was a full-time occupation and retired. I have three adult sons Adrian, Blake and Hayden who now all live interstate, forging careers of their own.”

The Shoreline has luxury independent living apartments as well as a 120-bed premium residential aged care home all of which will open from March 2022.

Sales of the retirement living units are already well underway and inquiries can be made at the Silvios Italiano entrance to Park Beach Plaza.

“The Shoreline is currently employing many local trades people during the construction phase but the injection in to the local economy and employment opportunities for local people have only just begun,” general manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group Steve Gooley said.

As the Bachrach Naumburger Group moves towards the opening date of The Shoreline, they will be looking for staff in many different roles including clinical and care staff, allied health, kitchen, laundry, cleaning, maintenance and admin.

Expressions of interest can be submitted to hr@bngproperty.com.au.