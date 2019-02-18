Coffs Lions are roaring again

NEWLY INDUCTED: Lions membership chairperson Robin Parker, new members Margaret Pressor, Finley Morrison, Kerrie Wilson, Jacqui and Michael Radecki, Kirk Taylor, Diane Robinson, Richard Guest, John Lloyd, Adelaide Del-Pin, Lexie Clark and District Governor David Emanuel.

THE Lions Club of Coffs Harbour, which formed in 1953, is back up and running after a brief closure.

History and coincidence went hand in hand as the first meeting of the Lions Club of Coffs Harbour was held when lions escaped from a visiting circus and were roaming around The Jetty.

Confusion meant police dismissed the call but, thankfully, the lions were eventually caught and the Coffs Harbour Lions Club commenced 64 fabulous years of charitable work benefiting the local Coffs Harbour community.

Lions serve, it's that simple. The clubs are places where members give their time and effort to improve their communities and the world.

Dwindling numbers meant local Lions could not continue their charitable work and the club closed temporarily. But a recruitment drive has encouraged a new members to join.

On Saturday night, the Lions District Governor David Emanuel inducted 11 new members and the club was re-opened.

New president Lexie Clark is excited about the possibilities of the revitalised Lions Club and their motto is Roar Energy, Community Spirit.

Lexie said all money raised by Lions is donated back to the community.

If you're interested in joining the Lions Club of Coffs Harbour, call Ms Clark on 0417323589.