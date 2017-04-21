Coffs lad loves high-octane life

PAUL Goodwin has had an exciting time since graduating from Coffs Harbour High School in 1986.

His resume says "professional stunt driver” and his portfolio of work includes Hollywood blockbusters Mad Max: Fury Road and the yet-to-be- released Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

For his work on Mad Max: Fury Road, Goodwin was named on the list of honourees for Outstanding Action Performances by Film Stunt Ensembles at last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Goodwin's career behind the steering wheel has taken him all over Australia and further afield to exotic locations such as the deserts of Namibia in southern Africa, but as a high school graduate, becoming a professional stunt driver wasn't something he'd considered.

"I lacked direction when I first left high school. I didn't really know what I wanted to be or the career I wanted,” said Goodwin

"I spent time in the army cadets as a kid, so I actually applied to join the army.”

Growing up on the Coffs Coast, Goodwin's childhood was for the most part in stark contrast from his career choice.

"My childhood was mainly filled with sunny afternoons at Park Beach and rounds of golf at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club,” he said.

"Although I first learnt to drive on our family's farm just outside Nana Glen.”

But upon reflection, it was a speech given to Coffs Harbour High School students by late motorcycle and touring car racer Greg Hansford that Goodwin credits for his path into motorsport.

"As a teenager, I was inspired to join the Coffs Harbour and District Sporting Car Club after listening to Greg Hansford talk about his motorsport career.”

Goodwin's natural driving talent became obvious when he began competing in rally racing.

By 1994. at the age of 25, Goodwin claimed his first major victory by winning the Queensland Clubman Rally Series driving a Datsun 240Z.

Four years later, Goodwin's driving skill earned him an invitation to join Australia's famous precision driving troupe, the Holden Precision Driving Team.

Two decades on, Goodwin is still a member of the four-car precision driving team, now piloting three- litre turbo diesel utes as Team D-Max.

Driving alongside Jack Monkhouse, 36, Michael Long, 33 and Declan Dwyer, 48, Goodwin is returning home to the Coffs Coast next month to exhibit his stunt driving prowess at the Coffs Harbour Show.

"This will be my first home-town performance with the precision driving team, so I'm really looking forward to the show,” he said.

"It will also be the first time I've been home since attending my 30-year high school reunion last year.”

Appearing for Coffs Coast Isuzu Ute, Team D-Max will headline the show's entertainment on May 13 at 5pm and 7pm and May 14 at 3pm.

For more information on Team D-MAX, visit www.teamdmax.com.au.