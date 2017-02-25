Coffs kids kicking off with respect

COFFS Coast kids learned this week there's more to sport than meets the eye.

Rugby league players from the Australian Army Thunder team are in town and delivered a special program to local schools ahead of their clash with the Bellingen Magpies tonight.

The Respect program is an initiative aimed at primary and high school students. The program uses sport to teach boys and girls about the importance of respect, belonging and celebrating differences.

"The program is run by the NRL in conjunction with the Australian Army and focuses on teaching kids about respect and encouraging kids to respect those around them'” said Garry Stevenson, NRL regional development officer.

Part of the program features a video of former NRL stars Nathan Hindmarsh, Petero Civoniceva and George Rose highlighting the importance of respect by comparing it to the old adage Don't judge a book by its cover.

Year 7, 8 and 10 students from Toormina High School were among those who participated in the program. Throughout the program, players from the Australian Army Thunder rugby league team shared their personal experiences in the Australian Army. With around 50,000 people currently involved in the Army, Private Joshua Calcagno said while there is plenty of room for rivalry, respect is the number one rule.

"There is a healthy rivalry between different groups in the Army, but at the end of the day we are all united.”

Bellingen Park will host the annual Sargent Matthew Locke Charity Match today. Matches will be played from 11am, with the highly anticipated Bellingen Magpies v Australian Army Thunder kicking off at 6pm.