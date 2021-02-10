Coffs kids dominate swim squad bound for Sydney

The success of the Coffs Coast’s swimming program was on show this week as no less than 16 swimmers were picked for the regional squad.

Heading to Sydney in March to contest the Speedo Spring Finals, 89 young swimmers from across the North Coast will be vying for glory against the rest of the state.

The selections were made following the Lismore heats swum in Lismore and Kempsey back in January, with the best swimmers across both venues picked to make the trip south.

READ MORE: Records tumble as Coffs Coast swimmers represent

The Coffs Harbour Sawtell and Bellingen swimmers picked to compete in Sydney March 6 include Coco Becker, Bridie Gordon, Willow Gosling, Bayley Johnson, Zara Johnson, Amira Kirkaldy, Ciara Kirkaldy, Jarrah Onley, Mia Ryan, Billy Backhouse, Alexander Cabral Barbosa, Isaac Ryan, Jake Wilson, Luke Wilson, Owen Stevens, Wyatt Stevens, Saul Easman and Thane Easman. coco

READ MORE: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

The North Coast Squad:

Coffs Harbour: Coco Becker 9, Bridie Gordon 10, Willow Gosling 11, Bayley Johnson10, Zara Johnson 9, Amira Kirkaldy 11, Ciara Kirkaldy 8, Jarrah Onley 10, Mia Ryan 8, BillyBackhouse 8, Alexander Cabral Barbosa 10, Isaac Ryan 11, Jake Wilson 11 and Luke Wilson 9.

Sawtell: Owen Stevens 11 and Wyatt Stevens 9



Kingscliff: Montannah Archibald 13, Tiggi Groves 12, Wilia Hoffmann 11, Timothy

Wellm 10 and Mason Diplock 9.

Casino: Abby Bower10, Taylor Hancock 9, Elle Hannigan 13, Chloe Kemp 8, Brieanna

Parker 13, Bella Wall 12, Hayden Griffin 11, Thomas McCormack 8, Billy McGrath 13,

Michael Turner 12 and Jack Wornes 11.

Lismore Workers: Jacqueline Burron 11, Laila Button 8, Bella McMahon WIllott 8,

Rahni Pope 9, Aidan Arnison 13, William Bulpitt 11,

Forster: Hannah Carmichael 13, Eva Greenway 13, Sophie Scisio 11, Hamish

Carmichael 9, Harrison Tancred 12.

Taree: Amaya Cross 10, Trenton Jones 13.

Trinity Lismore: Zoe Farmer 12, Emma Green 9, Luke Barnett 13, Finn Pengelly 12,

Jamyson Ellis 10 and Finlay Stevenson 12

Macksville: Ella Faulda 9, Lilly Riddsingon 10, Kirby Welsh 11 and Jaxon White 13.

Port Macquarie: Carya Gill 13, Megan Goldie 12, Bianca Harrison 10, Sienna Harrison

8, Cooper Dawson 8, Owen Hilkemeijer 12

Yamba: — Freya Meade 10,

Alstonville: Ellen Miller 13, Jacob Rowe 10, Thomas Bowker 13 and Coco Robinson 11

Gloucester: Kaitlin Perry 11

Kempsey: Cleo Schubert 12, Keeley Smith 12, Mitchell Hornick 11, Cruze Schubert 9

Hayden Miall 13 and Tayler Miall 13

Grafton: Stella Skeels 9

Maclean: Zoe Sharpe 13 Chase Burke 11, Jett Burke 12, Kai Carmichael 9

Crescent Head: Frankie Supple 11, Cassidy Supple 8 and Rylah Hopper-Buckland 8

Laurieton: Chloe Higgins 8, Elka Williamson 8, Blake Higgins 9, Locke Williamson 10.

Nambucca: Tyler Barnes 13

Bellingen: Saul Easman 10 and Thane Easman 8

Murwillumbah: Jack Bourke 12