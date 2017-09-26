Coffs kid one of the first to meet Harry with new girlfriend

A YOUNG NSW boy has become one of the first people to meet Prince Harry and his new lover Meghan Markle.

With cameras flashing and the world's media watching their every move, the couple held hands as they made their first official appearance together the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The "in love" pair took a seat next to 10-year-old Bailey Lawler, of Coffs Harbour, at the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Tennis and Suits star Ms Markle introduced herself and shook his hand.

It was a moment that propelled the boy into international spotlight.

Bailey was in Canada to watch his father Sean Lawler compete in wheelchair tennis but his mother admitted they missed most of the match chatting with the royal.

Star-struck mum Kylie Lawler said the couple were very relaxed and took to time to chat to her and Bailey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talks to Kylie Lawler’s son Bailey, 10, while attending a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games.

"She was excited to be here and lovely," she told British media.

"They seemed really relaxed as a couple.

"I missed half the game because we were chit-chatting. I don't think my husband will forgive me."

Mrs Lawler, whose husband Sean played for the Australian team, told the Telegraph UK that she too had learned they would be joined by the Prince just half an hour before the couple appeared on court.

The publication is reporting that she sent Bailey to change his shirt so he would look smart in front of the world's cameras.

Former rifleman Sean Lawler suffered an injury during a training accident in the Australian Defence Force.

He now works as a clerk for the ADF and is competing in golf, swimming and tennis.

Unfortunately, Australia lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Ms Markle looked stunning during her first royal outing wearing a loose white blouse by Misha Nonoo, jeans and a $600 pair of Sarah Flint pumps.