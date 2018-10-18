Coffs is the world's oz tag capital

Oztag returned to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields in record numbers for the 2018 NSW Junior State Cup. 9 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

Oztag returned to the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields in record numbers for the 2018 NSW Junior State Cup. 9 February 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour is gearing up to host the first of three big oz-tag tournaments at C.ex Coffs Stadium from tomorrow.

Oztag Australia will stage the 2018 Junior Australian Oztag Championships, starting Friday and running through to Sunday.

Coffs Harbour and the Mid North Coast association is fielding teams in the Under 10s, Under 14s and Under 16s girls as well as the Under 13s and Under 15s boys divisions.

The junior tournament precedes what will be Coffs Harbour's largest ever oz tag event - the Tag World Cup running from November 1 to November 4.

The National Senior Oztag Championships will follow at the stadium from December 7 to December 9.

For the Junior Nationals, local associations throughout NSW, ACT and QLD merge to form 13 regions, which enables the best of the best Oztag players aged 8 to 17 to compete over three days.

This year 184 teams and 3000 competitors will take part in the annual tournament, which has grown by 3.3% from last year.

"The weather wasn't ideal last year and it made for a tough few days, so it's fantastic to see our participation numbers grow again this year despite that," Oztag Australia tournament director Bill Harrigan said.

"The Australian Championships is for the best of the best and every year we are amazed by the talent on show around the fantastic facilities at Coffs Harbour."

"This year will be no different and we all can't wait to get up there."

Last year the Country Bulls from the Central Coast of NSW won the Australian Championship pointscore, winning five of the 18 available titles.

Wests Tigers, from Parramatta and Penrith in western Sydney played in eight of 18 grand finals and won four divisions.

This year, Queensland sides are expected to feature prominently on finals day after competing in an extremely tightly contested QLD Junior State Cup earlier this year.

The Sunshine Coast Sonics will play in 15 divisions during next month's tournament and will be eager to take plenty of silverware back over the border.

ACT are also set for a big championships and will field sides in all 18 divisions.