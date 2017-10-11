27°
Coffs is the Oztag capital

Australian Junior Oztag Championships action starts at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Australian Junior Oztag Championships action starts at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Brad Greenshields
by

IT'S not just the 3,300 players, coaches and officials who will be in Coffs Harbour this weekend for the Australian Junior Oztag Championships.

It's also the estimated 5,000 family members who will be at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park that makes this a huge event.

Tournament director Bill Harrigan said 180 teams covering ages from 9 to 17 will see Coffs Harbour become a hive of activity.

The first matches start at 1pm on Friday before the finals are played on Sunday.

There will be three local teams to cheer on with Coffs Harbour fielding teams in the 17 Girls, 15 Boys and 12 Boys divisions.

There's no charge for spectators who want to see the fast paced rugby league stars of the future.

