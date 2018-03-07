Coffs is out and proud as same-sex couple numbers rise

LOVING ALL: Coffs Harbour has one of the highest LGBTI populations in NSW according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

COFFS Harbour has been identified as one of Australia's rainbow cities.

Australian Bureau of Statistics' census data has revealed there are healthy LGBTI populations in Coffs, the Blue Mountains, Broken Hill and Lismore.

The bureau estimates there are now about 46,800 same-sex couples living together in Australia, up 39 per cent on the previous census.

Since the ABS first started measuring same-sex couples in 1996, the number has quadrupled.

As the ABS doesn't ask people to define their sexuality, the numbers of gay people in total will be far higher.

"The increase in the reported numbers of same-sex couples may in part reflect greater willingness by people to identify them as being in a same-sex relationship and an improvement over the past 20 years in the rights of same-sex couples,” the ABS stated.