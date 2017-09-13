31°
Coffs is forecast to be hotter than average this spring

HIGHER TEMPS: Above average temperatures are likely to continue through the nights along most of eastern Australia.
HIGHER TEMPS: Above average temperatures are likely to continue through the nights along most of eastern Australia. Paul Donaldson BUN061116HOT3
Keagan Elder
THE mercury is expected to reach a high of 31 degrees today in Coffs Harbour.

This follows the climate outlook overview for spring released by the Bureau of Meteorology.

According to the bureau, daytime temperatures are likely to be warmer than average across both south-eastern and northern Australia.

Above average temperatures are likely to continue through the nights along most of eastern Australia.

The BOM has forecast temperatures in Coffs Harbour will drop after tomorrow but will remain dry.

Thursday and Friday are expected to reach a maximum of 23 degrees.

While Saturday is expected to warm up to 26 before dropping to 22 degrees on Sunday, with a slight chance of a shower.

