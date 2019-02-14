Coffs is charging ahead

GOT THE GOODS: Coffs is ahead of the game as Infrastructure Australia called for urgent government action to rollout electric car fast-charging sites across nation.

GOT THE GOODS: Coffs is ahead of the game as Infrastructure Australia called for urgent government action to rollout electric car fast-charging sites across nation. Contributed

COFFS Harbour is ahead of the game amid calls for urgent government action on the electric car revolution in Australia.

Infrastructure Australia has identified the rollout of fast-charging sites for electric cars as a top priority for the nation.

The independent statutory body has published its 2019 Infrastructure Priority List, highlighting the need for a network of the sites to be constructed along the national highway in the next five years.

In NSW they are sparse and are located at Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Sydney.

Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said Australia is lagging behind other nations in terms of electric vehicle infrastructure and there was an "urgent need to act”.

"The key factor holding back the mass uptake on electric vehicles in Australia is consumer uncertainty about charging infrastructure,” Mr Jafari said.

"As Infrastructure Australia correctly points out, the price of EVs is dropping and range is rising. But our leaders are pumping the brakes by not adequately supporting new charging infrastructure.

"Australians can and should be able to drive all over this massive nation with complete confidence in a zero-emission vehicle. The technology exists. We just need the political will to make it happen.

"The advantages of a mass transition to electric vehicles are manifest. Carbon emissions would fall, pollution in our cities would be phased out, our insecure dependence on foreign oil could be eradicated.”

There are only 70 fast-charging stations across Australia, which allows the cars to travel 70km with 10 minutes of charging or 420km for an hour.

Six Tesla Supercharger bays opened at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach Plaza early last year.