Coffs ironwoman claims State Championship glory

Meegan Hoare from Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club won the 30-34 Female Ironwoman, Board Race and Surf Race at the NSW Championships at Swansea Belmont's Blacksmiths Beach. NSWSLS

IRONWOMAN Meegan Hoare has credited a move back to Coffs Harbour with her recent State Championships success in Newcastle.



Hoare, who has returned to her hometown, won the 30 to 34 years Female Ironwoman board and surf races at the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships at Swansea Belmont club's Blacksmiths Beach.

"I've only just moved back to Coffs Harbour. I've been in Brisbane for nine years, part of the reason I moved back to Coffs was to get back into surf club so I started training in October last year and really enjoying it," Hoare said.



"It seems that everyone I trained with in nippers has come back to Coffs so we are starting to build a really strong club.

This weekend she plans to compete at the Hotel Brunswick Masters Carnival before stepping up her training ahead of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.



Hoare is rated one of the Coffs Coast's leading chances to medal at Aussies to be held by Broadbeach SLSC and North Burleigh SLSC from April 18 to 26.

"In the board I hope to at least go top three, but you never know with conditions you never know until the day."



In another big result at the state championships, Coffs' Titan Barry placed third in the Under 12s 1km beach run.

He said the support of his family drove him to the line.

Coffs Harbour's Titan Barry placed third in the Under 12s 1km beach run at the State Championships at Newcastle. NSWSLS

"A big shout out to mum, we travelled down five and half hours to be here and my brother helped train me and got me through this and my dad was always there to support me and that's been really great," Barry said.



This was his second state championships after he placed eighth in the same event last year.