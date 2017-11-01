News

Coffs in top ten breakdown suburbs

Shane Weston from NRMA battery testing at Woolgoolga.
Rachel Vercoe
by

IT'S never a great start to the day when you jump in the car, turn the key and all you hear are a series of clicks and no starting of the engine.

Today, NRMA Roadside Assistance data revealed Coffs Harbour was the seventh highest suburb for breakdowns across New South Wales last year with flat batteries the number one reason.

Of the 6,034 breakdowns in Coffs Harbour the top reasons were:

1. Flat batteries (21%)

2. Electrical faults (11%)

3. Wheels and tyres (7%)

4. Vehicle lock-outs (9%)

Last year, the NRMA attended to 1.2 million breakdowns across NSW and ACT, including 3,767 to rescue babies or pets from locket cars.

One third of all calls were battery or electrical related.

The data shows despite rapid advances in motoring technology, the number of drivers stranded on the roadside remains high.

The top ten locations of breakdowns in NSW are:

1. Port Macquarie (8,148)

2. Blacktown (7,662)

3. Castle Hill (7,442)

4. Sydney CBD (6,636)

5. Baulkham Hills (6,339)

6. Mascot (6,184)

7. Coffs Harbour (6,034)

8. Mosman (5,942)

9. Marrickville (5,221)

10. Randwick (5,111)

