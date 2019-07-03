Coffs icons captured in short film

The film crew at The Clog Barn.

A SHORT film shot entirely in Coffs Harbour at iconic locations and featuring local actors will screen at the end of the month.

From Muttonbird Island to The Clog Barn you may have noticed the film crew hard at work across the region over the past year and a half.

Other local locations to feature in the film are the big windmill at the Edelweiss Bavarian Restaurant and the ballroom at the Sawtell RSL.

A Nice Place To Stop was shot entirely on 35mm and 16mm film.

It follows the story of a visiting tourist couple intertwined with the local youth over 24 hours in a series of what filmmakers call 'increasingly surreal vignettes'.

The film, by HIBALL productions, was supported by a Community Arts and Cultural Development Grant from Coffs Harbour City Council.

HIBALL is a creative production duo helmed by filmmakers Stanton Cornish-Ward and Alexandra Kirwood.

Alexandra grew up in Coffs Harbour and drew on this upbringing to convey the culturally diverse and dynamic youth culture that exists here.

Their works have been included in the official selections of film festivals in Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Mexico, Romania, United Kingdom and the United States.

They attempt to create highly detailed stylised worlds and work across experimental film, art direction, film production, fashion film and fashion design.

A Nice Place To Stop will show at the Jetty Memorial Theatre on July 19 at 7pm along with five other short films selected for their stylised approach to filmmaking and the unique perspectives they offer.

"We just had a sold out show in Melbourne with a lot of great feedback about how beautiful Coffs Harbour looked, and we're aiming to have another sell out show for Coffs,” Alexandra said.