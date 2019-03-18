Homes subject of counter terrorism investigation

NSW Police have assured locals there is no information to suggest there is an impending threat to the region.

NSW Police have assured locals there is no information to suggest there is an impending threat to the region. Trevor Veale

A COUNTER-terrorism investigation is underway in Coffs Harbour following Friday's devastating terrorist attack in Christchurch at the hands of Grafton man Brenton Tarrant.

At around 8.30am this morning officers from the NSW Joint Terrorism Team executed a search warrant at a home in Sandy Beach, and another at a home in Lawrence.

According to NSW Police, officers were seeking to obtain material to assist New Zealand police in their ongoing investigation.

Tarrant's family is also assisting police with their inquiries.

The NSW JCTT comprises representatives from the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police Force, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the NSW Crime Commission.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward. The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.