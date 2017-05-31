Coffs home is the pick of the week

ONE AGENCY SELLING AGENT JULIE SECHI'S Property Pick of the Week is this central Coffs Harbour home.

Julie, tell us about this home:

Nestled into the quiet end of this popular street, this well-maintained home boasts both elevation and privacy and yet is within walking distance of high, primary and pre-schools, Sportz Central, playing fields and the local shopping centre.

A light and airy brick and tile split-level home, it features two all-weather entertaining areas, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes (two of the bedrooms have air-conditioning), renovated bathrooms and easy care gardens with quality retaining walls.

Downstairs is the large double lock-up garage which is an ideal workshop space as it offers plenty of storage both within the garage and under the house.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Both the ensuite and the family bathrooms have been tastefully renovated with modern accents.

The north-east facing entertaining deck overlooks the lush easy care gardens and is ideal for alfresco dining all year round providing shade from the summer sun and allowing you to bask in the rays of the winter sun.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Both owner occupiers and investors will be attracted to this property due to the convenient central location, size and the potential rental return of $450-$470 per week.

COFFS HARBOUR

31 Apollo Dr

3 bed, 2+ bath, 2 car

PRICE: $465,000

INSPECT: Saturday June 3, 11-11.30am

CONTACT: Julie Sechi, One Agency Coffs Harbour, 0438115537