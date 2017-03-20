Coffs holds up in the heavy rain for the most part

EARLY WARNING: Local SES unit controller Bill Roffey said the new DipStik early warning flash flooding monitor system worked well over last week's heavy rains in Coffs Harbour.

SIX Coffs Coast residents have been affected after a bridge was closed as a result of the heavy rains last week.

Coffs Harbour City Council's acting director of sustainable infrastructure Glenn O'Grady said for the most part infrastructure had held up well in the lashing rain.

Mr O'Grady said McClellands Bridge at Bucca had been damaged and was currently closed.

He said it would take about four weeks before the mostly timber bridge is reopened depending on material supply.

Mr O'Grady said alternate access was possible for the residents on McClellands Rd via Sherwood Rd, but would just mean an extra 6km drive.

Other than the bridge at Bucca, Mr O'Grady said there were just pot holes which needed filling.

Coffs Harbour SES unit controller Bill Roffey said council gauges and the recently installed DipStik flash warning systems painted an accurate picture of the levels of rainfall across the area.

"Both the council system and the DipStiks did their job,” he said.

Three DipStiks have been installed in Coffs Harbour at flash flood prone areas.

Mr Roffey said Coffs Creek neared its evacuation depth of 3m but fell just short.

"It got to 2.77m which is not far off that 3m trigger,” he said.

Mr Roffey said SES volunteers knocked on doors and urged residents along the creek to be vigilant and have an emergency plan in place.

He said people should be just as prepared now even though the rain has eased and creek levels have fallen.

Mr Roffey said SES crews were called to 170 incidents and included two houses inundated on Boronia St, Sawtell.

He said trees were still a risk of being blown over due to the soft wet ground.