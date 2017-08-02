Coffs High runners blow the competition away

The Coffs Harbour High School cross country 13 years girls' supersquad not only raced well individually in the State Championships but they blitzed the competition as a school team.

Olissa Onley finished in eighth place in their race at Eastern Creek with an impressive time of 12:23 over the 3km course.

Cloe Nolan has a smart run and crossed the finish only 15 seconds later to come 10th.

Hayley Kitching started out blazing and was right behind in 12:50, placing 15th.

Paige Luck, right on her teammate's heels in the finish straight finished in 16th place with the same time.

Georgie Kuchel finished out the star group, running strong as well and coming in 38th place.

The top three finishers of each school team earns points for their team. And since no other girls in the top 20 of their race were representing the same school as any of the other opponents, the Coffs Harbour High team can proudly say it smashed the field to be the best school team NSW.

The Coffs High Running Supersquad, coming off a fantastic cross country season and having already broken Athletics school records, are in for an exciting season on the track. They're all continuing to train with The Flyers and focusing on Athletics now in various distances.