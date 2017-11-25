Menu
Coffs high domestic violence stats need to be reduced

The message was clear at the Coffs Harbour White Ribbon Day event. Staurday, November 25, 2017.
The message was clear at the Coffs Harbour White Ribbon Day event. Staurday, November 25, 2017. Keagan Elder
Keagan Elder
by

THE Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command had the third highest rate of domestic violence incidence in NSW in September.

This shocking figure reiterated the importance of today's White Ribbon Day - Australia's campaign to end men's violence against women.

Close to 100 people showed their support outside of the Coffs Harbour Surf Club.

Coffs-Clarence LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said police were called to almost 4000 domestic violence-related incidents a year.

He said local police attended 10 domestic violence call outs a day.

On a wider level, Greens NSW Dr Mareen Faruqi said 43 women had died as a result of domestic violence in Australia this year.

She said police around the country responded to a DV call every two minutes.

These are horrific facts and must be acted on.

You can help bring this rate down by standing up, speaking out and acting against violence towards women.

Topics:  coffs harbour domestic violence mehreen faruqi nsw police white ribbon day

Coffs Coast Advocate
