Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP GUNS: 6x50m relay team Kai Mukawa, Sylas Phillips, Levi Bannerman, Jekoda Wood, Jordan Deveruex and Adon Thompson.
TOP GUNS: 6x50m relay team Kai Mukawa, Sylas Phillips, Levi Bannerman, Jekoda Wood, Jordan Deveruex and Adon Thompson.
Sport

Coffs High are flying in the pool

14th Mar 2019 10:49 AM

SWIMMING: Coffs Harbour High School's swim team were recognised as the top performers at the recent Mid North Coast Swimming Carnival.

The event featured eight local schools with Coffs High coming in at first place with 482 points, 194 points more than second-placed Grafton.

Six age champions were presented from Coffs High, including Brodie-Lee King (12), Kai Mukawa (12), Imogen Richards (14), Jordan Deveruex (14), Tayah Teale (15) and Isaiha Phillips (15).

Eleven relay teams also placed first or second and qualified for the North Coast Carnival held in Murwillumbah last Tuesday. Coffs High was also the top school at this carnival.

Many of the students have been selected to compete in the NSWCHSSA Swimming Championships to be held in April, including the 6x50m relay team.

coffs harbour high school coffs high mid north coast swimming swimming swimming carnival
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Wild goats make highway their home

    premium_icon Wild goats make highway their home

    News MOTORISTS travelling on the highway have spotted an uncommon sight as the Sapphire interchange appears to have attracted a number of goats.

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:30 PM
    No breeding in dolphins' future

    premium_icon No breeding in dolphins' future

    News Reproduction will be no longer be part of their lives

    Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    premium_icon Woopi's new surf club will cut response times

    News It's all systems go for Woopi's new surf life saving club.

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    Here's the proof Coffs wants bypass tunnels

    News Survey found 67% of respondents called for tunnels on the design