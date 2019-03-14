Coffs High are flying in the pool

SWIMMING: Coffs Harbour High School's swim team were recognised as the top performers at the recent Mid North Coast Swimming Carnival.

The event featured eight local schools with Coffs High coming in at first place with 482 points, 194 points more than second-placed Grafton.

Six age champions were presented from Coffs High, including Brodie-Lee King (12), Kai Mukawa (12), Imogen Richards (14), Jordan Deveruex (14), Tayah Teale (15) and Isaiha Phillips (15).

Eleven relay teams also placed first or second and qualified for the North Coast Carnival held in Murwillumbah last Tuesday. Coffs High was also the top school at this carnival.

Many of the students have been selected to compete in the NSWCHSSA Swimming Championships to be held in April, including the 6x50m relay team.