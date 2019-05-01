Coffs' hero of the homeless

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Himona is a proud helper of the homeless, having cooked a barbecue in Park Ave most mornings since August.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Himona is a proud helper of the homeless, having cooked a barbecue in Park Ave most mornings since August. Matt Deans

HIMONA knows the pains of hunger felt by homeless people on the streets of Coffs Harbour because he's been one of them.

Through that life experience he's now making an extraordinary difference by manning a barbecue for the homeless most days in Coffs Harbour.

"I was homeless, yes here in Coffs Harbour, so I know what it's like to do it tough," Himona said.

"This is about reaping what you sow in life - helping others and making a difference.

"I feed the homeless and make enough to cover the costs of the barbecue, because people are generous."

Since August, Himona has not only fed those who have fallen on tough times, he's also raised $800 through community donations to contribute to homelessness support services co-ordinated by the Sawtell Uniting Church.

Himona is a proud helper of the homeless having cooked a barbecue in Park Avenue most mornings since August. Matt Deans

Uniting Church chaplain Reverend Myung Hwa Park says she's been amazed to see the daily difference that's being made in Park Ave.

"He holds a genuine concern for homeless people and for people in need, out of his own experiences in life by reaching out and sharing with those who need it most," Rev Hwa Park said.

The daily barbecue at the bus stop complements the Uniting Church's running of the Soup Kitchen in Gordon St.

"Coffs Harbour Uniting Church has run the soup kitchen now for more than 25 years and through the barbecue Simon (Himona) and the Sawtell Uniting Church are standing for people in need."