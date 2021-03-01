Coffs COVID vaccines: See who's getting the jab first

Healthcare workers at Coffs Harbour hospital will begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from Wednesday.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) will first administer the vaccinations to its workers in Coffs Harbour from March 17, with Port Macquarie following a week later.

The clinics will use the AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires people to receive two vaccinations around 12 weeks apart.

MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the schedule developed by the Australian Government would see the most at-risk groups receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

The vaccine rollout is taking place in stages with phase 1a covering healthcare workers in areas such as emergency departments, intensive care units and those working in COVID-19 testing clinics.

Other healthcare workers, those aged over 70, and certain high-risk workers such as police are among the several groups that will be included in Phase 1b.

No official dates for the phases have been released, but it is planned that the whole Australian adult population will be eligible to receive their vaccinations in phase 2b.

"Our team has been working exceptionally hard to prepare for our part in the national vaccination program," Mr Dowrick said.

"This has included training of staff who will administer the vaccine, rostering and booking vaccination appointments and organising the logistics to ensure everything flows smoothly."

Those wishing to receive the vaccination must have an appointment, and Mr Dowrick urged people to use the Government's online eligibility checker to see when and how they can access the vaccination program.

"Vaccinations will be by appointment only, ensuring we continue to maintain full services at our hospitals and COVID-19 testing clinics while staff are being vaccinated," he said.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at Coffs Harbour hospital.

The North Coast Health District will also begin vaccinating its workers this week with Lismore staff first in line from March 17, followed by Tweed from March 19 and Grafton from March 22.

NSW recorded a single local case of COVID-19 on Sunday, after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker tested positive to the virus. As of March 16, no further local cases have been recorded across the state.