Coffs headspace doctor supports young people

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Nicola Holmes

SUPPORTING young people going through difficult times, this week's community champion is Nicola Holmes.

What do you do?

I am a doctor working at headspace Coffs Harbour.

As part of a multidisciplinary team, I help young people aged between 12 and 25 with whatever issues are important to them in their life.

These are commonly to do with mental health, drug and alcohol or sexual health issues.

What's the favourite part of your job?

I love adolescents. Their brains are really flexible and open to change and improving themselves into who they want to be.

They are generally very resilient and hopeful.

It gives me a huge buzz seeing young people who come to us in crisis to go on and achieve their own goals and move forward in their lives, metamorphosing into interesting contributing adults.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

Our mission statement is "healthy resilient young people”, which is a pretty big goal.

Our challenge is how to reach more young people in need within tight Federal Budget constraints.

We would like to have more outreach capacity into local communities and schools.

I would like to see our organisation involved in supporting and educating other parts of the Coffs Harbour community as the reality is it is our individual, family, school, work and community's responsibility to support the mental health of our youth and in doing so, strengthen the local community we live in.

After all "it takes a village to raise a child”.