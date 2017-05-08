22°
Community

Coffs headspace doctor supports young people

8th May 2017 5:45 PM
COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Nicola Holmes.
COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Nicola Holmes. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Nicola Holmes

SUPPORTING young people going through difficult times, this week's community champion is Nicola Holmes.

What do you do?

I am a doctor working at headspace Coffs Harbour.

As part of a multidisciplinary team, I help young people aged between 12 and 25 with whatever issues are important to them in their life.

These are commonly to do with mental health, drug and alcohol or sexual health issues.

What's the favourite part of your job?

I love adolescents. Their brains are really flexible and open to change and improving themselves into who they want to be.

They are generally very resilient and hopeful.

It gives me a huge buzz seeing young people who come to us in crisis to go on and achieve their own goals and move forward in their lives, metamorphosing into interesting contributing adults.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

Our mission statement is "healthy resilient young people”, which is a pretty big goal.

Our challenge is how to reach more young people in need within tight Federal Budget constraints.

We would like to have more outreach capacity into local communities and schools.

I would like to see our organisation involved in supporting and educating other parts of the Coffs Harbour community as the reality is it is our individual, family, school, work and community's responsibility to support the mental health of our youth and in doing so, strengthen the local community we live in.

After all "it takes a village to raise a child”.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast community champion dr nicola holmes headspace coffs harbour

Coffs headspace doctor supports young people

Coffs headspace doctor supports young people

Coffs headspace doctor supports young people in difficult times

Sassy in Sawty

Leading ladies of country

Jetty high-rise development could proceed to court

HIGH DENSITY: Robert Shone Constructions proposed apartment block development in Camperdown St.

Developer considers legal action after council knocks back units

Tinder attack: 'Oh my god, he's actually stabbing me'

Angela Jay talks about her near-death ordeal. Picture: Channel 7

ANGELA Jay has revealed her tale of survival.

Local Partners

Leading the dedicated team

EVERYDAY, people in the Coffs coast area are going that extra one step to help someone or do something for the benefit of the community.

Coffs headspace doctor supports young people

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Nicola Holmes.

Coffs headspace doctor supporting young people

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

VIEWERS waiting for a BBC documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have slammed the British network for the strange clip they used as a lead in.

Sassy in Sawty

Leading ladies of country

Simply Sara is coming this winter

Sara Tindley to bring new album to Bellingen Winter Music Festival

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Absolutely stunning home with amazing views...

157 North Island Loop Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 4 2 3 $759,000 ...

This unique property speaks for itself, perfectly located only a 15 minute drive to Coffs Harbour centre, and only 20 minutes away to the Airport, Beaches...

Downsize Your Commitments, Upgrade Your Lifestyle

29/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $419,000

This executive 3 bedroom apartment has one thing you can't find in a new apartment, enough space for all your stuff! Perfect for those wanting a low maintenance...

A rare offeringâ¦with so many options!

70 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 1 Auction

Zoned R3 for multi- unit development (STCA) this 1036sqm block is indeed a rare offering located midway between Coffs Harbours CBD and the Jetty precinct. This...

PRIME INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX....

13 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1.3 Million

HUGE site in Lawson Crescent precinct. Suit development or major tenant. Rare finding with so many options. Additional key features include: - Site area...

Superbly Appointed Golf &amp; Beach Home

7 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $745,000

What a fantastic opportunity to find a quality built home which is still under builder's warranty that has all the true appointed quality's. With polished...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $565,000

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

Privacy &amp; Convenience

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $380,000

Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just a stone's throw from the Coffs CBD, this home offers the privacy of a bush property with all the...

What more could you want...

15 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $445,000

Located in beautiful Boambee East which is just a short 8 minute drive south of Coffs Harbour. Perfectly positioned at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. Features...

CENTRAL SAWTELL

1/61 Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

Unit 2 1 $350,000 ...

A holiday home or owner occupied residence, enjoys quite central location in complex of quality built units. It's ideally situated within walking distance of...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $310,000

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Woolgoolga headland home set to break record

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

Luxury home hits the market hoping to set a new suburb record

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Stunning Woolgoolga headland position

WAKE UP TO THIS: The views are something special from this Woolgoolga headland home

A home without equal

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!