Coffs has one of lowest rates of HPV vaccinations

CANCER Institute NSW have released the latest human papillomavirus vaccination rates which reveal the Coffs Harbour to Grafton area, as well as the Mid North Coast, have some of the lowest rates in the state.

Around 78.1% of residents in the Coffs Harbour to Grafton area are fully immunised against HPV and 79.3% of Mid North Coast residents are fully immunised.

The local regions had higher immunity rates than only two other areas, the Capital region (72.5%) and the Richmond to Tweed area (75.3%).

The Ryde area of Sydney was found to have the highest rate of immunised residents, standing at 89.7%.

Professor David Currow, NSW Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of Cancer Institute NSW, said one in five girls and one in three boys in NSW were found not to be fully vaccinated against HPV.

"While this report shows that NSW is leading the way nationally in HPV vaccination, one in five girls and one in three boys are not fully vaccinated,” Prof Currow said.

”That means that more than 8,000 girls and 16,000 boys who were eligible in 2014/15 have missed out on the opportunity to reduce their risk of developing HPV related cancers. We know that between 2012 and 2015 more than 33,000 girls who were eligible were not fully immunised for HPV.

"We are seeing marked increases in immunisation rates for HPV but as young people grow and new groups of parents are faced with this decision, it is vital that we keep talking about the importance of HPV vaccination.”

HPV is said to be a common virus and is spread by skin-to-skin contact. In rare cases, HPV can lead to cervical cancer according to Cancer Institute NSW.