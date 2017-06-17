Coffs has a full card at the track on Tuesday

FIND A MUD RUNNER: The track rating for Tuesday's TAB meeting to be held in Coffs Harbour is expected to be no better than a Heavy 8.

WITH 10 races on the card for Tuesday's meeting at Coffs Harbour, it's going to be an early start for punters.

The first race is set to jump at 11am with large fields in each race as stables start giving their best chances a run in preparation for next month's Grafton carnival.

The smallest field for the day is 12 plus an emergency for the Diggers Tavern Open Handicap over 2015 metres.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club's racing manager Tim Saladine said the track had "drained away brilliantly" since last weekend's deluge and yesterday was upgraded to a Heavy 9.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Saladine is confident of a good race day.

"Tuesday looks perfect, little chance of rain and about 20 degrees," he said.

"So long as we don't get any decent rain on Monday afternoon we'll be racing.

"It definitely won't be any better than a Heavy 8 but after all of the rain we've had we'd be over the moon with that."

The rail will be out four metres from the 1000 metres post to the 350 metre mark where the cutaway in the home straight will apply. It will be in the true position down the back straight.