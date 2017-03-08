Coffs Coast meet our Woman of the Year

DESERVING: This year's winner is Judy Tavener, founder of the Heart and Soul Foundation.

IN celebration of International Women's Day, Coffs Harbour's Woman of the Year for 2017 was announced this morning in front of a crowd of almost 300.

The award, given annually at the International Women's Day Breakfast, honours a local woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the community and who has demonstrated great leadership, achievement and courage.

This year the theme was #Be Bold for Change, and the award went to worthy recipient Jane Tavener who established the Heart and Soul Foundation for the betterment of women and girls.

The aim of the Heart and Soul program is to help overcome issues faced by women who have been in distressful situations, and who have then been unable to continue education or employment because of low self-esteem and lack of skills.

Ms Tavener received a plaque, certificate and cash prize of $500 towards the Foundation, sponsored by bcu and the C.ex Group.

Runners-up included Ellen Slater from Joyland Carers' Retreat, Deb Ryan from Community Care Options, and Karyn Flanagan of Women on Motorbikes.

The keynote speaker for 2017 was Shivani Gopal, founder of feminist movement The Remarkable Woman, who spoke about the life and business challenges she has faced.

The IWD Breakfast is held every year as a joint initiative between Zonta Coffs Harbour, BPW Coffs Harbour and BWN Coffs Coast.

